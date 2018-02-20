Jerry L Maas, age 79, of Eden Prairie, died unexpectedly on Feb. 14, 2018.

He was the son of Henry and Alma Maas, and graduated from high school at Lebanon, SD in 1957.

Jerry enjoyed a career in sales of petroleum products with Amoco/BP. He and is wife, Carol, lived in several cities throughout the Upper Midwest.

He was a member of the Masonic Order.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Ron (Sue), Steve (Karin), Michael (Lisa), and Rick (Debbie); 11 grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hamburger and Shirley Jacobs; brother, Don (Elmarie) Maas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Peggy.

A service was held Feb. 19. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Heart Association (www.donatenow.heart.org) or American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate).Huber Funeral & Cremation Service was in charge of arrangements.