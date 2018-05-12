Jesse John Soyk, 43, died April 28, 2018 in Colorado Springs, CO.

He was born in Gettysburg, SD on Feb. 9, 1975 to parents David and Sandi Soyk.

Jesse is survived by his son John (Jack) Crichton Kessler, his parents David and Sandi Soyk, brothers Trevor (Laura) Soyk, Nathan Soyk, and sister Kaitlin Soyk, all of Colorado Springs.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Leota Ryman and the Rev. Robert Utecht.

The funeral was held at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church of Colorado Springs, CO. He will be laid to rest next to his grandparents, Jack and Leota Ryman, in Warner, SD. The graveside service will be performed by his uncle, the Rev. Peter Utecht of Redfield, SD.

Memorials can be given in support of his son, Jack, made out to Rock of Ages Lutheran in care of Jack Kessler, 120 N 31st St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.