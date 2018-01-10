Jim Holzwarth, 68, of rural Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Rapid City Regional.

Jim was born Jan. 6, 1949 to Art and Anna (Lasslie) Holzwarth in Gettysburg. He attended Maucher Country School through eighth grade and attended Gettysburg High School and graduated in 1967.

In June 1968 he joined the Navy serving in the Viet Nam Theater until February 1969 when he was discharged because of medical reasons, from there he attended National College of Business for two years.

In 1972 he married Charlotte Leblo in Moorcroft, WY, from that four children were born. They made their home in Gillette, WY, where he worked for National Farmers Union Insurance. He made the Mile High Club for their top sales several times.

In late 1993 he moved to Grove, OK where he began windshield repair work.

In 2004 he moved back to South Whitlocks of Potter County to retire where he enjoyed the beautiful river view, a love of making fishing lures, and a good book. His love of fishing and hunting led him to help at resorts as needed.

He is survived by three sons, Mathew of Gillette, WY, Daniel of Gillette, WY, Joseph of Laurel, MT, one daughter Katherin, of Moorcroft, WY, several grandchildren, two brothers, Loren of Gettysburg, William of Las Vegas, NV, and one sister Peggy of Brookings.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Art and Anna and one sister Doris.

A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of Gettysburg on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 am with a lunch to follow. Burial will be at a later date due to weather. His body has been entrusted to Beherens Wilson Funeral Home.