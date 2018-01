Jim Holzwarth, 68, of rural Gettysburg, died on Dec. 27, 2017, at Rapid City Regional.

A memorial service will be held at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow. Burial will be at a later date due to weather.

Behrens Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City is in charge of arrangements.