A memorial service for James “Jim” Lemler, 82, Aberdeen was held March 28, 2017 at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home with Paul Haakenson and Don Smith officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Jim died Saturday, March 25 at his home.

James Lawrence Lemler was born on April 15, 1934 at Gettysburg, SD to John and Matilda (Michalenko) Lemler. He graduated from Hoven High School in 1952. On Jan. 24, 1955 he married Betty M. Rausch at Hoven, SD.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lemler, Aberdeen, children, Richard (Linda) Lemler, Britton, SD, Andy (Jen) Lemler, DePere, WI, Darrel (Angela) Lemler, Irmo, SC, LuAnn (George) Weisser, Leola, SD, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one sister, Betty Poeppel of Gettysburg, SD.