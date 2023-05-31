Joachim honored as Bronze Star Recipient

(NOTE: The following story is republished by permission from the Onida Watchman at the request of family of Ruben Joachim.- MMcR)

By Lew Robbennolt

As we observe Memorial Day, we are reminded of those who have gone before us and had a lasting effect on our lives and the history of our county and nation. The veterans of World War II made huge sacrifices with their service to our country, and the preservation of our freedoms. Ruben Joachim of Agar, was just such a person, and the story of his service and heroism needs to be told and remembered.

Ruben was born in 1920 to Margaret and William Joachim who had moved to Sully County in 1917 from the Delmont, SD area. The Joachim farm was one mile north, and ¾ mile west of Agar. He was a first generation American, as William was part of the German-Russian Emigration in the late 1800’s. Ruben joined two sisters, Bernice and Ruth.

Ruben graduated for Agar High School in 1938 and was active in sports, student government, and music. He was well liked and had a wide circle of friends.

Ruben entered the Army in 1942, and trained in the armored division in both Fort Knox and Camp Campbell, Kentucky. He was part of the 714th Tank Battalion, which was attached to the famous 12th Armored Division in Europe. The 12th was attached to the 7th Army soon after arriving in Europe, which was commanded by Gen. George S. Patton. Ruben and his unit arrived in Europe in November of 1944, and were soon engaging the enemy. They were involved in the Battle of the Bulge and held a 126 mile long from line with only 8 divisions. It was a turning point in the War for the Allies.

The Allies were moving rapidly across Europe to reach Berlin, and bring the campaign to an end. Because of their haste, supply lines did not always keep up with the 714th’s progress. Family members tell of Ruben’s tank commandeering cans of extra gas strapped to a burning German armored vehicle in order to continue on their way.

On April 20, 1945, Ruben Joachim’s unit was in the vicinity of Ansbach, Germany. When the point tank of his platoon was fired upon by enemy ant-tank guns, Ruben exited his tank, and despite heavy mortar shelling and a machine gun crossfire, removed the ax from the tank deck and cleared a space to thirty yards in front of the tank by chopping down many small trees. This enabled the gunner to lay down neutralizing fire. Quoting the Award Citation” His clear thinking, quick action, and dauntless courage in the face of the enemy has won for him the respect and admiration of all officers and men of this command.”

For his heroic acts and selfless devotion, Technician 5 Ruben Joachim was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. His actions helped preserve liberty for the US and the rest of the world. In an added sense, this 1st generation German- American also helped liberate the land of his ancestors, Germany, from the scourge of Hitler and the Nazi regime.

The 12th armored division was instrumental in the liberation of many Concentration Camps in the months to come as the war came to end. In total, they liberated over 20,000 concentration camp prisoners and 8500 Allied POW’s.

After leaving the military, Ruben returned home to the family farm and married Hilda Nagel of Lebanon in 1946. They were blessed with two children, Darla who married Bill Hall of Gettysburg, and Doug who with his sons Justin and Jared still work the family farm north of Agar. Ruben passed away in 1973 at the age of 53.

Ruben was active in the community and was a charter member of both Agar American Legion Post 271, and the Agar Community Fire Department. His service to our country, our county and our town did not stop when he left the military.

Ruben and Hilda rest in the Onida Cemetery, near numerous family members. Along with so many young men and women of that “Greatest Generation” we owe them our respect and admiration.