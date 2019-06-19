JoAnn Tennant, 74, of Sioux Falls, SD died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Southridge Healthcare Center under hospice care.

A memorial service will be held at Lincoln Hills Bible Church in Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second memorial service in Gettysburg, SD at Grace Bible Church on June 21 at 11 a.m.

JoAnn VanBockel was born Nov. 22, 1944 in Gettysburg, SD. She grew up in rural Gettysburg and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1962. Following high school, she graduated from Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Pierre, SD in 1963.

JoAnn was united in marriage with Everett F. Tennant on Oct. 4, 1963. The couple lived in Gettysburg briefly and later made their home in Seneca, SD for the next 47 years.

Out of college, JoAnn began working at Oahe Manor in Gettysburg, where she worked for 37 years. She started as an LPN and eventually took over as the social services designee. After retiring from Oahe Manor, JoAnn served as a Hospice worker in the surrounding Gettysburg area.

JoAnn’s love of God and creation was most remarkable! She always found the beauty in the prairies of South Dakota. Grasslands blowing in the wind were her waves in the ocean and birds singing in the background were her choir. Rest in peace dear Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. You were a blueprint for living one’s life and you positively impacted anyone who allowed themselves to know you. Your passing has devastated us but we know that you are only gone from this earth and now in the arms of your loving Jesus. Smile and dance as you meet all those special souls who passed before you!

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Everett, of Sioux Falls, SD; children Twyla (John) Nordquist of Sioux Falls, SD, Terry (Jolynn) Tennant of Yankton, SD, Doug (Tracy) Tennant of Norfolk, NE, Donna (Jerry) Plank of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Caleb (Dawn) and Kaitlyn Nordquist, Garrett and Olivia Tennant, Sutton Tennant, Kyle and Aaron Plank. Step Grandchildren; Daniel Valandra and Lynette Plank; great -grandchildren Grace, Benaiah and Elijah Nordquist and Judah Plank; brother Raymond VanBockel sister Jetta (Dave) LeDuc; 12 nephews and 7 nieces .

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Agnes VanBockel; her brother, Vernon VanBockel; two sisters, Marion Waddell and Elda Scheller; her grandson, Austin Plank, and 3 nephews.