Joanne Wood died on Saturday, April 28 at 2:11 p.m. at the Bridgewater Park Rehabilitation Center of Ocala, Florida. Services will be held Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Dunnellon, FL with Pastor Eddie Fulford presiding.

Joanne was born to Henry and Myrtle Krueger in Fargo, North Dakota on Jan. 8, 1938 where she also graduated high school in 1956. She married Loren Langslet in 1958. She was a long time resident of Gettysburg, South Dakota where she was a homemaker and raised her children. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Joanne worked at the Potter County Register of Deeds before moving to Aberdeen where she became Deputy Register of Deed for Brown County.

In the summer of 1986, Joanne met the love of her life and moved to North Charleston, South Carolina in 1987 and married Ron Wood who was serving in the US Navy there. She also worked at the Register of Deeds in Charleston before moving to Pittsburg, California. While there she worked at a chiropractic office and cared for her mother until her death. Joanne also got involved with rescuing feral cats. In the spring of 2016 she and Ron retired to Dunnellon, Florida where she lived until her passing.

Joanne enjoyed having her grandchildren visit each summer and taking them on fun adventures. Her hobbies included hiking, snow skiing, golfing, fishing, singing, biking, gardening, and making favorite treats for her family. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a beautiful person who truly cared for everyone and always made them feel like part of the family and taught others to treat each other fairly with respect and leaving no one behind.

Joanne is survived by her husband Ron of Dunnellon, Florida, two children David (Lori) Langslet of Mundelein, Illinois and Jennifer Naumann of Reading, Massachusetts, three grandchildren, Dr. Jason Langslet of Chicago, Illinois, Evan Langslet of Mundelein, Illinois, and Isabella Naumann of Reading, Massachusetts, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who were all dearly loved and she cherished every moment with.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, sister-in-law, son-in-law.

Condolences may be sent to her husband, Ron at 18311 SW 75th Loop, Dunnellon, FL 34432.