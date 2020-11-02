1954 - 2020

John Bjorkman, 66, of De Smet, died Oct. 20 due to COVID-19 complications. He spent 30 days fighting the illness.

He started his career in education as a teacher in 1977. He earned his master’s degree at South Dakota State University in 1983. He spent 13 years as the principal at Howard Elementary School in Howard and in 2002 got his superintendent certification at the University of Sioux Falls.

He served as superintendent of the Castlewood, Gettysburg, Oldham-Ramona and Waverly-South Shore School Districts throughout his career before retiring in 2017.

Affectionately known as Mr. B, he served as superintendent at the Gettysburg School in 2003-2005.

Both John and his wife, Chris, were diagnosed with COVID-19, and both reported following safety guidelines before contracting the coronavirus.

John tested positive for COVID-19 Sept. 14, and was hospitalized a few days later because he couldn’t breathe. His birthday on Sept. 21 was spent at the hospital in De Smet receiving oxygen.

According to a report in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, as his condition worsened, Bjorkman wrote in Facebook posts that he was flown to Marshall, Minnesota after being told there were no rooms available in hospitals in the Sioux Falls area. He was placed on a ventilator, and after improving, doctors at Marshall decided to send him back to De Smet Memorial Hospital on Sept. 30. The next morning, he was flown out again to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, where he died about three weeks later.

John is survived by his wife Chris, two sons (Nick and Matthew), one daughter (Kassi Mlcak) and four grandchildren.

There was a family-only service on Thursday at American Lutheran Church in De Smet.

A “celebration of life” for John’s friends is being planned at a later time when it is safe for groups to gather. His family is urging the public to be safe, social distance and wear a mask.

If you would like to send cards or your memories of John, you can send them to Chris Bjorkman at 20788 Prairie Ave SW, De Smet, SD 57231.