Oct. 20, 2020

Word was recieved Tuesday morning of the death of John Bjorkman.

Affectionately known as Mr. B, he served as interim superintendent at the Gettysburg School in 2003-2005 while school superintendent Jeff Marlette served overseas with the S.D. National Guard.

John died in a Sioux Falls hospital, losing his battle with the Covid-19 virus. Watch next week’s edition of the News for details on the celebration of life service.