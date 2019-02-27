John C. Eikamp

By Potter County News | on February 27, 2019

John Curtis Eikamp, 35, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Gettysburg, SD, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at his home in Scottsdale.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, Rev. Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at the church, with visitation two-hours prior.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

