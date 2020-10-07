Sept. 9, 1949 - Sept. 30, 2020

John “Jack” Buckley was born on Sept. 9, 1948. He died Sept. 30, 2020 at Rapid City Monument Health.

Jack graduated from Gettysburg High School in May of 1966. He served with the United States Army from February of 1967 until he was honorably discharged in January of 1969 after he was injured in the Vietnam war. He then went on to obtain his degree in Fish, Game, and Wildlife.

He is survived by his wife Mary Buckley of Rapid City, SD; his children JJ “Bert” Buckley of Rapid City, SD; Jessy “Toehead” Buckley of Dell Rapids, SD; Sean “Turkey Seany Boy” Buckley of Clovis, CA; his four grandchildren; his great-granddaughter; siblings Bill Buckley of Summerset, SD, Ginny Stewart of Texas City, TX, Steve Ramsdell of Piedmont, SD and Danny Ramsdell of Belle Fourche, SD.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Alice Ramsdell and father, Francis Edward Buckley. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your local DAV.

Services were held Oct. 5 at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont, SD. A private burial will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery.