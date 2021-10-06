Sept. 14, 1949 - Sept. 28, 2021

Joy B. Scheller, 72, of Faulkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 4, at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial followed in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Joy B. Scheller was born Sept. 14, 1949 in Gettysburg, SD to Curtis and Elda G. (Van Bockel) Scheller. She attended school in Gettysburg, graduating in 1967.

Joy continued her education at Northern State College where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. She went on to teach special education and title program at Faulkton School district for 35 + years, leaving due to health reasons. She continued on for one year in the Hoven School District. Joy dedicated her life to kids and education, those which she cherished the most.

After her retirement, Joy spent years helping care for her mother. They spent years at Faulkton Assisted Living, where Joy enjoyed decorating the resident’s doors and helping the staff decorate for each holiday. After Elda’s passing, Joy entered Faulkton Senior Living. Here she loved doing arts and crafts, the children’s programs, reading and watching TV. Joy was one that always accepted whatever life had to throw at her. She did it always with a smile, a kind heart and trying to encourage others. Her family and faith were the most important to her. She spent as much time as possible taking care of these things most important to her along with enjoying the outdoors, working on her tan! In 2019, Joy was the Queen of Hearts at Faulkton Senior Living and felt so honored by this.

Joy’s life will be cherished by her brother: Joe (Delia) Scheller, Seneca; niece, Brandy Scheller (Gene), Summit, SD and family Maeghynn and Nevaeh; nephew, Derrick Scheller, Yankton and family (Heather), DeShawn, Nora, and Ruby; aunts and uncles: Jetta (Dave) LeDuc, York, NE, Raymond Van Bockel, Sr., Gettysburg, and Denny (Judy) Scheller, Wheatland, WY; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jon.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Joy’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)