Jr. Snow Queens

The annual Junior Snow Queen and Talent Contest will is set for Saturday,

Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the GHS gym. There were no contestants from the senior class again this year, so the program will feature

Junior Snow

Queen candidates from the freshman class at GHS.

There will also be a talent contest, with the winners advancing to the State Junior Snow

Queen Pageant in Aberdeen early next year. Pictured are (l to right) Alexis Kellogg (Bonnie and Paul), Brandi Beitelspacher (Rhonda and

Devin), Izzy Mikkelsen (Amber and Andy), and Gabby Goebel (Kim and Mike). The event is organized by the GHS Student Council and is one of their annual fundraisers. Admission is charged at the door.