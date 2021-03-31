Judy Bown Franklin

Judith Ann Bown was born June 8. 1942 in Bemidji, MN

to John and Bernadette McGilvrey Bown. She attended grade school in Bemidji and later on in Gettysburg, SD.

In her eighth grade year she moved to Mountain View, CA to live with her mother, where she completed her high school edu- cation at Mountain View High. She was a cheerleader and Homecoming queen, graduating in 1960.

Judy and her husband, Carl Franklin, were high school sweethearts, marrying Nov. 13, 1960 in Mountain View, CA. They had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary a month before cancer took her life.

Judy’s greatest joy in life was raising her two sons and her time spent with her grandchildren. She loved traveling, and together she and Carl traveled all over Europe and the United States, including many trips back to South Dakota to see family.