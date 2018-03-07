Julian A. Okroi, 70, died Feb. 24, 2018 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Julian was born in Grenville, SD on April 23, 1947 to Roman and Irene (Henning) Okroi. He married Patricia Hettich on Sept. 5, 1970 in Hoven, SD.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons Bill Okroi of Sioux Falls, SD and David Okroi of Watertown, SD, one daughter Bobi Okroi-Stubblefield (Daniel) of Sioux Falls, SD; one brother Pete (Donna) Okroi of Grenville, SD; sisters Delores (Richard) Lardy of Webster, SD, Debbie (Terry) Morril of Roslyn, SD, Donna (Keith) Schmidt of Pickerel Lake, SD, and Diana Okroi of Belle Fourche, SD.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Kinzley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.