July 4th Memorial Service to honor veterans

The annual Memorial Day program held at the American Legion Building at the end of May was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

A smaller, outdoor memorial service will be held during Independence Day on Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m. on the north lawn of the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. The brief program will be presented at the Veterans Memorial, where a wreath will be placed, along with a salute and taps by the American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.

Several veterans who have been touched by war will also be presented with a Quilt of Valor during a presentation made through the American Legion Auxiliary. The quilts are made by the ladies of the Prairies Quilters, and quilter and Auxiliary member Joane Beringer said this year, due to care being taken for social distancing, the presentations will be made to the veterans by family members.

Those wishing to attend the outdoor ceremony may bring chairs, although the program is not planned to last long. Those attending are also reminded to follow social distancing recommendations.