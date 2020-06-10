June 2 election results from Gettysburg, Potter County

By Potter County News | on June 10, 2020

The June 2 election was originally set as the primary in South Dakota, but this year included the Gettysburg city council election which was postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus. Absentee voting was encouraged, both through the SD Secretary of State’s office and the city and county, with the results from the election last week bringing a new member to the city council, but kept the incumbent seated on the Potter County commission.  

Statewide, only 24.5 percent of the registered voters came out for the primary election, but in Potter County, just over 40 percent of the 1,683 registered voters cast ballots between polls in Gettysburg and Hoven, with 679 total. The election was focused on the Republican primary, although votes were also cast for the presidential candidates in the Democratic party. The city election was non-political. 

Of the 309 registered voters in Ward 2 of Gettysburg, 123 voted to elect a new council member, with 54 of those cast by absentee ballot. There were 63 absentee requests. In the primary election, 404 absentee ballots were requested, with 333 counted. 

Unofficial Election Results

 Gettysburg City Council  Ward 2

Eric Ellwanger  52

Dawn Nagel  48

Lyle Wickersham  23

Potter County Commissioner  Dist 5

Pat Everson  70

Karen Doerr  58

State Representative  Dist 23

Kevin Watts  51

Spencer Gosch  346

Charlie Hoffman  304

James D. Wangsness  104

State Senator  Dist 23

Bryan Breitling  206

Larry Nielson  229

US Representative

Liz Marty May  101

Dusty Johnson  372

US Senator

Mike Rounds  387

Scyller Borglum  89

President  Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders  15

Joseph Biden  54

