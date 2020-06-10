June 2 election results from Gettysburg, Potter County

The June 2 election was originally set as the primary in South Dakota, but this year included the Gettysburg city council election which was postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus. Absentee voting was encouraged, both through the SD Secretary of State’s office and the city and county, with the results from the election last week bringing a new member to the city council, but kept the incumbent seated on the Potter County commission.
Statewide, only 24.5 percent of the registered voters came out for the primary election, but in Potter County, just over 40 percent of the 1,683 registered voters cast ballots between polls in Gettysburg and Hoven, with 679 total. The election was focused on the Republican primary, although votes were also cast for the presidential candidates in the Democratic party. The city election was non-political.
Of the 309 registered voters in Ward 2 of Gettysburg, 123 voted to elect a new council member, with 54 of those cast by absentee ballot. There were 63 absentee requests. In the primary election, 404 absentee ballots were requested, with 333 counted.
Unofficial Election Results
Gettysburg City Council Ward 2
Eric Ellwanger 52
Dawn Nagel 48
Lyle Wickersham 23
Potter County Commissioner Dist 5
Pat Everson 70
Karen Doerr 58
State Representative Dist 23
Kevin Watts 51
Spencer Gosch 346
Charlie Hoffman 304
James D. Wangsness 104
State Senator Dist 23
Bryan Breitling 206
Larry Nielson 229
US Representative
Liz Marty May 101
Dusty Johnson 372
US Senator
Mike Rounds 387
Scyller Borglum 89
President Democratic primary
Bernie Sanders 15
Joseph Biden 54
