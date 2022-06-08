June 7 primary election results

With just over 55% of the registered voters in Potter County casting ballots in the June 7 primary election, a local primary election for the county sheriff drew a big win for incumbent Sheriff Curt Hamburger. He will face independent challenger Josh Zweber in the November general election.
There were 943 ballots cast out of the 1,704 registered voters in the county, with the focus being the republican primary. However, all registered voters were able to vote in the non-political Constitutional Amendment C, which was defeated in the county by 582 to 321 votes.
In the race for District 23 Senator, incumbent Bryan Breitling earned 514 votes over Spencer Gosch with 272 votes. Two were selected as District 23 Representatives, and pulling the most votes were Scott Moore with 433, and J.D. Wangsness with 401.
Incumbent Kristi Noem defeated Steve Haugaard in the race for governor, with incumbents winning in both the US Representative and US Senate races, giving local wins to Dusty Johnson and John Thune, respectively.
Following are the unofficial results from Potter County:
Sheriff
Curt Hamburger 743
David Mogard 25
Matt Risetter 5
Shiann Haupert 40
State Representative District 23
Scott Moore 433
J.D. Wangnsness 401
Gregory Brooks 119
Brandon Black 66
State Senator District 23
Bryan Breitling 514
Spencer Gosch 272
Governor
Kristi Noem 692
Steven Haugaard 128
US Representative
Dusty Johnson 522
Taff Howard 278
US Senator
John Thune 633
Bruce Whalen 126
Mark Mowry 41
Constitutional Amendment C
No 582
Yes 321
Statewide results were still coming in when this information was posted, but they are updated through the South Dakota Secretary of State website at www.sdsos.gov
