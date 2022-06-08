June 7 primary election results

With just over 55% of the registered voters in Potter County casting ballots in the June 7 primary election, a local primary election for the county sheriff drew a big win for incumbent Sheriff Curt Hamburger. He will face independent challenger Josh Zweber in the November general election.

There were 943 ballots cast out of the 1,704 registered voters in the county, with the focus being the republican primary. However, all registered voters were able to vote in the non-political Constitutional Amendment C, which was defeated in the county by 582 to 321 votes.

In the race for District 23 Senator, incumbent Bryan Breitling earned 514 votes over Spencer Gosch with 272 votes. Two were selected as District 23 Representatives, and pulling the most votes were Scott Moore with 433, and J.D. Wangsness with 401.

Incumbent Kristi Noem defeated Steve Haugaard in the race for governor, with incumbents winning in both the US Representative and US Senate races, giving local wins to Dusty Johnson and John Thune, respectively.

Following are the unofficial results from Potter County:

Sheriff

Curt Hamburger 743

David Mogard 25

Matt Risetter 5

Shiann Haupert 40

State Representative District 23

Scott Moore 433

J.D. Wangnsness 401

Gregory Brooks 119

Brandon Black 66

State Senator District 23

Bryan Breitling 514

Spencer Gosch 272

Governor

Kristi Noem 692

Steven Haugaard 128

US Representative

Dusty Johnson 522

Taff Howard 278

US Senator

John Thune 633

Bruce Whalen 126

Mark Mowry 41

Constitutional Amendment C

No 582

Yes 321

Statewide results were still coming in when this information was posted, but they are updated through the South Dakota Secretary of State website at www.sdsos.gov