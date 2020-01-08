Potter County had a queen among the winners at the South Dakota Junior Snow Queen Coronation and Talent Contest held at the Aberdeen Civics Center in Aberdeen on Saturday, Jan. 4. Junior Miss Hoven Rylee Kaup was named the fourth runner up at the pageant. The Hoven High School freshman is the daughter of Kay and Jason Kaup, and was one of 26 teenage girls who participated in the state event. Hoven High School has a history of representation at the state pageants, with April Simon being crowned the 2018 State Junior Snow Queen, and Kayla Sautner voted Miss Congeniality by the contestants at the 2019 State Senior Snow Queen pageant. Representing Gettysburg High School in the competition was freshman Vivian Jost, daughter of Travis and Jessica Jost.