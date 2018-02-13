Keep Hope Local and Chamber host community event Saturday

The community is invited to come out Saturday evening, Feb. 17, for soup and celebration.

Keep Hope Local is hosting a chili and soup cook-off with serving and voting for the best food starting at 5 p.m. The traveling trophy for the cook-off competition is up for grabs, and a free will offering will be accepted for samples of the food. Anyone wishing to register a crock pot of chili or soup is asked to contact Stacey Larson at 769-1492 or Bobby Jenner at 769-0499.

Following that, the Chamber will host its annual bean bag tournament. Two-person teams can sign up for the tournament that night. Contestants must be 21 to compete in the bean bag tournament. There will also be a calcutta before the tourney starting around 7:30 p.m., followed by the bean bag toss.

The events will be held at the Legion Community Building.

This is the third year for the chili and soup cook-off and fourth for the bean bag tourney. The cook-off is open to everyone, and new competitors are encouraged to bring a crock pot of soup and try their luck at the traveling trophy. Contact one of the organizers to let them know you will be part of the friendly competition!

