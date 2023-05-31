Keep your focus

EDITORIAL

It sounds like there can be an exhausting level of negative energy in our little town. I am told about it often, although I don’t always get to experience it first hand.

Part of that may be due to what some call my selective “hearing.”

Much of the info I get comes written to me in an email. It’s not uncommon to have someone mention that they got a snarky text or a nasty email. But when something is written, isn’t part of that on us? Can the same message come across with different meanings depending on our frame of mind while reading? Maybe take a breath and imagine that the message is coming from someone you enjoy — smile and read it again in a happy voice.

Does it play a little nicer in your head?

I am surprised at how often that makes a difference — although very often, I find out that it was meant to be sent with an edge, it feels better knowing that is put on the sender.

Often I’m stopped on the street and told about something that appeared in the paper that was irritating, or laughable, or upsetting, when it was simply a report. A share, if you will. And it’s not at all uncommon for me to be surprised by the reader’s interpretation. I’ve repeatedly explained not to read between lines where nothing is printed, but too often, something in our psyche prompts us to do so. If that is the case, encourage yourself to blow off the downers as much as possible, and don’t let them stop you from doing what’s best for the greater good.

We need to keep our focus — more things get done when the energy stays up!

Take care.