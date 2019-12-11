Kenneth C. McClain, 87 of Gettysburg died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Private family services will be held.

Kenneth Craft McClain was born June 20, 1932 in Indiana, PA to Clarence W. and Virginia (Craft) McClain. He worked as a plumber and pipe fitter his entire working career, retiring in July of 1994.

Kenneth married Agnes A. Rogers on March 4, 1950. Together they raised their four children: Nancy, Diane, Carrie, and Kenneth F.

Kenneth loved raising and taking care of his dogs, especially his bishon, Millie. Spending time with family and camping in the mountains was also a favorite past time.

Kenneth relocated to South Dakota after the loss of his wife Agnes to be closer to his family.

Those left to cherish Kenneth’s life are his daughters: Nancy Scofield of Gettysburg, Diane (Steve) Clifford of Gettysburg and Carrie McClain of Brookings; eight grandchildren: Lewie Valentz (Pam), Aaron Scofield (Bonnie), Josh (Jessie) McClain, Brandy Valentz, Kenny, Kyle, Travis (Rya), and Jessica; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Agnes in 2009; one son, Kenneth F. McClain; one grandson, Richard “Ricky”; his siblings: Carolyn Cappucci, Jane Burke, and Clarence “Sonny”; and one brother-in-law, Frank “Buzzy” Rogers.

Sympathy cards may be sent to the McClain Family, 16297 US Hwy 83, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Kenneth’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)