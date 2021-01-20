Jan. 22, 1948 - Jan. 15, 2021

Kenneth Myers, 57, of Onida, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore, with the Rev. Sara Feld officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery, rural Highmore.

Kenneth Andrew Myers was born to Ralph A. Myers and Delores (Knudtson) Myers on Sept. 26, 1963 in Pierre, SD. Ken grew up as part of the fourth generation on the Myers’ homestead, in the Northwest corner of Hyde county. Ken attended Franklin township school from Kindergarten through eighth grade. He then attended Highmore High School graduating in May of 1981.

He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore, SD.

Ken spent his childhood helping with daily chores and seasonal work. He learned many trades by working side by side with his father, brothers, uncle, and cousins. Ken enjoyed working with and operating vehicles including fast cars, planes, motorcycles, tractors and semi-trucks.

After high school, Ken attended classes at Black Hills State College & Mitchell Technical Institute. He returned to the Family Ranch and worked as a hired man. In August of 1984 Ken went into an alcohol treatment program completing it on September 25, 1984, the day before his 21st birthday. Ken proudly lived 36 plus years of sobriety. In 1986 he moved to Sioux Falls to attend the Stenotype Institute.

Ken married Rhonda (Anderson) Myers on October 10, 1987 in Sisseton, SD. They made their home in Sioux Falls while he attended school and worked as a pizza delivery person. Ken and Rhonda decided to leave the city and moved back to the family ranch in 1988. Here they welcomed their four children and made their home.

Ken had an honest and kind way about him. He taught his children to work hard and to appreciate the land that he worked and loved. Ken spent several years raising cattle and crops, cutting hay, and maintaining machinery. Ken stopped raising cattle in 2014 and tried his hand at full-time farming. He then operated a trucking company and was a seasonal truck driver for Wilbur-Ellis.

Left to share memories are his wife, Rhonda; daughter, Maggie (Seth Biel) Myers; sons: Joseph (Becca Deyo) and Matthew (Shelby) Myers; grandchildren: Quinten Myers, Monroe Bauman and Olive Biel; siblings Roxie (Eugene) Goehring, Steve (Norma) Myers, Terry (Sharon) Myers, Roger Myers (Linda Bierman) and Dixie Simon; mother-in-law, Joyce Anderson; sister-in-law, Vonita (Winfred) Jackson; brother-in-law, Todd (Peggy) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Hannah Bauman; parents, Ralph and Delores Myers; nephews Anthony Goehring and Shawn Myers; and Father-in-law, Cirel Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Steps for Hope in Highmore.

