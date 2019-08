Kermit J. Hinkel, 85 of Gettysburg died Aug. 10, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at the German Zion Cemetery, Tolstoy with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Kermit’s arrangements.