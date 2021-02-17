Knowledge team wins

PHOTO BY FCCLA ADVISER ALIESHA McCARTHY

The Junior Knowledge Team from the Gettysburg School is preparing for the state FCCLA competition after winning first place at Regions last month. Team members (l to r) Neva Mikkelsen (Amber and Andy), Ava Larson (Katie and Tony), Tanner Eide (Gerri and Shon), Braden Bieber (Crissy and Brooke), and Olivia Mikkelsen (Amber and Andy) competed at the Region II meeting in Highmore on Jan. 26, and will now compete in Sioux Falls at the state FCCLA meeting April 18-20. There are 43 members in the Gettysburg FCCLA organization, and the group just finished celebrating National FCCLA Week. These smart kids are members of the eighth and ninth grade classes at school. The adviser for the FCCLA program is Ms. Aliesha McCarthy.