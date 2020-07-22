Lab tested

Dr. Tristan Malmedal of Selby Veterinary Services was checked out by the happy labs of Bill and Amanda Vander Vorst during the annual pet vaccination clinic in Gettysburg on July 16. Sponsored by the City of Gettysburg, the clinic gives pet owners an opportunity to have dogs and cats checked over by the veterinarian and have basic health care shots administered such as distemper and rabies. While the exams are a benefit to the pets, Dr. Malmedal gets the best part of the deal with moments like this, when he got a licking from Max and Sitka.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS