The Potter County Lady Battlers took a step closer to the State B basketball tournament when they won the game against Faulkton Area on Tuesday night by a score of 67-59. They will head into the third round of region play on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. to take on Ipswich at Ipswich. The winner of that game will be a qualifier for the Sweet 16. Check back on Friday morning for more on Thursday night’s results!