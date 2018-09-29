Lady Battlers beat Lady Buffs at home in three straight sets

Stats
Potter County 25-25-25 Stanley County 14-23-10
Non-conference at Gettysburg
Serving: Potter County 10-14 12 aces (Kayla Sautner 18-19 5 aces, Autumn Pitlick 8-8 3 aces, Dasia Reuer 14-14 1 ace, Autumn Wieseler 8-8 1 ace).
Hitting: Potter County 81-97 32 kills (Pitlick 20-29 10 kills, Jenna Robbennolt 18-18 8 kills, KiTu LeBeau 12-12 7 kills, Wieseler 10-11 4 kills).
Setting: Potter County 79-79 26 assists (Wieseler 68-68 24 assists).
Digs: Potter County 30 (Haylie Ahlemeier 8, Sautner 6, Cassidy Goebel 6).
Blocks: Potter County 2 solo (Robbennolt 2).
JV Match: Potter County 25-17, 25-16.
C Match: Potter County 25-9, 25-18.
