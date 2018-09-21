Lady Battlers bring home win Sept. 11

Stats
Potter County 23-25-25-25
Highmore-Harrold 25-9-23-12
Non-conference at Highmore
Serving: Potter County 87-99, 14 aces (Kayla Sautner 25-25, 2 aces); Highmore-Harrold 56-63, 3 aces (Taylor Chavez 12-13, 2 aces).
Hitting: Potter County 101-120, 40 kills (Jenna Robbennolt 28-35, 16 kills); Highmore-Harrold 35-41, 13 (Madison Bollweg).
Setting: Potter County 1-2-103, 39 assists (Autumn Wieseler 102-103, 39 assists); Highmore-Harrold 89-91, 12 assists (Sydney Marson 26-26, 5 assists).
Digs: Potter County (Sautner 7); Highmore-Harrold (Kassie Hale 20).
Blocks: Potter County (Robbennolt 3 solo, 1 assist); Highmore-Harrold (Maria Pazour 2 solo).
Leave a Reply