Lady Battlers drop game to Sully Buttes on Feb. 2

By Potter County News | on February 06, 2018

The Potter County Lady Battlers hosted the Lady Chargers from Sully Buttes during double header action at the GHS on Friday, Feb. 2.

Sully Buttes came out on top with a 57-28 victory in the conference game at the GHS gym.

Stats

Sully Buttes 57

Potter County 28

Yellowstone Trail Conference at Gettysburg

SULLY BUTTES: Rachel Guthmiller 5 9-11 21, Kendra Kleven 2 2-2 7, Lauren Wittler 6 2-3 14, Brooklyn Bradford 1 0-0 2, Marinda Archer 4 0-0 8, Karissa Osterkamp 2 1-2 5 Totals 20-55 14-18 57.

POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 2 0-0 4, Kori Hansen 1 1-4 4, Jenna Robbennolt 0 1-2 1, Paige Worth 2 0-0 5, Karen Smith 3 0-0 9, Kayla Sautner 2 0-2 5. Totals 10-50 2-10 28.

Sully Buttes 11 25 41 57

Potter County 5 17 24 28

3-point field goals — Sully Buttes 3 (Guthmiller 2, Kleven); Potter County 6 (Hansen, Worth, Smith 3, Sautner). Total fouls — Sully Buttes 10; Potter County 11. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Sully Buttes 45 (Archer 13); Potter County 34 (Robbennolt 7). Assists — Sully Buttes 12 (Guthmiller 4); Potter County 8 (Hansen 3, Robbennolt 3). Turnovers — Sully Buttes 10; Potter County 11. Steals — Sully Buttes 1 (Wittler); Potter County 6 (Stethem 3). Blocks — Potter County 2 (Robbennolt, Smith).

