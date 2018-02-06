Lady Battlers drop game to Sully Buttes on Feb. 2

The Potter County Lady Battlers hosted the Lady Chargers from Sully Buttes during double header action at the GHS on Friday, Feb. 2.

Sully Buttes came out on top with a 57-28 victory in the conference game at the GHS gym.

Stats

Sully Buttes 57

Potter County 28

Yellowstone Trail Conference at Gettysburg

SULLY BUTTES: Rachel Guthmiller 5 9-11 21, Kendra Kleven 2 2-2 7, Lauren Wittler 6 2-3 14, Brooklyn Bradford 1 0-0 2, Marinda Archer 4 0-0 8, Karissa Osterkamp 2 1-2 5 Totals 20-55 14-18 57.

POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 2 0-0 4, Kori Hansen 1 1-4 4, Jenna Robbennolt 0 1-2 1, Paige Worth 2 0-0 5, Karen Smith 3 0-0 9, Kayla Sautner 2 0-2 5. Totals 10-50 2-10 28.

Sully Buttes 11 25 41 57

Potter County 5 17 24 28

3-point field goals — Sully Buttes 3 (Guthmiller 2, Kleven); Potter County 6 (Hansen, Worth, Smith 3, Sautner). Total fouls — Sully Buttes 10; Potter County 11. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Sully Buttes 45 (Archer 13); Potter County 34 (Robbennolt 7). Assists — Sully Buttes 12 (Guthmiller 4); Potter County 8 (Hansen 3, Robbennolt 3). Turnovers — Sully Buttes 10; Potter County 11. Steals — Sully Buttes 1 (Wittler); Potter County 6 (Stethem 3). Blocks — Potter County 2 (Robbennolt, Smith).