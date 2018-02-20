Lady Battlers host Herreid/Selby for parents night at GHS gym

On Feb. 13 the Potter County Lady Battlers hosted Herreid/Selby Area at the GHS gym. It was the annual parents night event, so the athletes’ parents were introduced and kids gave them little tokens of appreciation ranging from flowers to balloons to bottles of pop.

The game was a fun one, with Herreid/Selby Area eventually coming out on top by a score of 39-35.

Following are the stats from that game.

Herreid/Selby Area 39

Potter County 35

Yellowstone Trail Conference at Gettysburg

HERREID/SELBY AREA: Madalynn Schumacher 5 5-6 16, Rachel Fiedler 3 3-3 10, Charlie Tisdall 2 2-4 6, Rylee Rossow 3 1-3 7. Totals 13-54 11-16 39.

POTTER COUNTY: Samantha Stethem 5 2-5 13, Kori Hansen 1 0-0 2, Paige Worth 2 2-2 8, Karen Smith 3 0-0 8, Delanie Larson 1 0-0 2, Kayla Sautner 1 0-0 2. Totals 13-60 4-7 35.

HSA 15 23 31 39

Potter County 15 24 32 35

3-point field goals — HSA 2 (Schumacher 1, Fielder 1); PC 5 (Stethem 1, Worth 2, Smith 2). Total fouls — HSA 15; PC 14. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — HSA 41 (Rossow 9); PC 52 (Stethem 10, Smith 9). Turnovers — HSA 7; PC 14. Steals — HSA 7 (Annaliese Goehring 3); PC 3 (Smith 2). Assists — HSA 4; PC 9 (Smith 3).