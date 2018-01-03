Lady Battlers lose by two

Stats
Webster 53
Potter County 51
Swiftel Classic at Brookings Dec. 29
POTTER COUNTY (1-5): Samantha Stethem 3 0-0 7, Kori Hansen 5 0-2 13, Jenna Robbennolt 1 2-3 4, Karen Smith 7 0-0 20, Paige Worth 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 2-5 51.
WEBSTER (2-4): Abby Snell 1 1-2 3, Cara Shoemaker 2 14-18 18, Kayla Fischer 1 0-3 2, Olivia Breske 6 2-7 16, Brianna Mount 0 1-2 1, Emily Breske 3 0-0 9, Alivia Baumgarn 1 2-3 4. Totals 14 20-35 53.
Potter County 16 30 38 51
Webster 9 14 34 53
3-point field goals — Stethem, Hansen 3, Smith 6, Worth, O. Breske 2, E. Breske 3. Total fouls — Potter County 23; Webster 12. Fouled out — Stethem, Smith. Rebounds — Potter County 45 (Stethem 13); Webster 35 (Shoemaker 13). Turnovers — Potter County 13; Webster 5.
