May 28, 1935 - Dec. 16, 2020

LaJean Hansen, 85, of Brighton, MI and formerly of Gettysburg, SD, died Dec. 16, 2020, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 28, at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace Bible Church, 310 S Broadway St, Gettysburg, SD 57442 or the Gettysburg Senior Lunch Program, 107 W Logan Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with LaJean's arrangements.