Lake Gettysburg…

The city park was turned into its own little lake last Friday after a rain storm dumped over 2.5 inches on the area. Water covered the road, filled the ditches, and saturated the field during the long afternoon storm. Streets were flooded, water gushed, kids splashed, and the football team played Friday night’s game with water sloshing under their feet — and that was after some fans helped pump water away from Battler Field. It didn’t take long for the water to subside, and by later that evening most of it was gone, although lawns were squishy for awhile and a little sunshine over the weekend added a growth spurt to the green stuff.