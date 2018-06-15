Langer re-elected to Venture board

An election was held on Thursday, June 7 to determine who would serve on the Board of Directors for the Venture Communications Cooperative. John Langer was challenged by Bill Wuttke for the position to represent the Gettysburg/Lebanon exchange.

Langer, who has served as vice president on the board since October of 2003, was re-elected to the position. There are approximately 890 voting members within the district, with a 22% voter turnout in the election. In Gettysburg, Langer received 119 of the votes to Wuttke’s 63, but Wuttke carried Lebanon where he one by a one vote margin of six to five.

Total Votes

John Langer 124

William “Bill” Wuttke 69