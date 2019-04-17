Larry Adel

Larry Bickford Adel, 96, of Armour and formerly of Delmont, died at Armour Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 8. Funeral service will be on May 13 at United Methodist Church in Geddes with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Presbyterian Cemetery south of Delmont, SD.

Larry Bickford Adel was born on Dec. 26, 1922 in Witten, SD to Henry and Vera (Donohoe) Adel. The family moved to farm near Delmont. Larry graduated from Delmont High School and attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD. He spent a year working in Los Angeles, CA, then returned to the family farm.

Larry married Harriet Nadenicek in Yankton, SD on Aug. 15, 1946. Larry and Harriet lived on the farm until 2006, when they retired to Armour.

Larry was one of the founders of the Douglas County Memorial Hospital, was a member of Delmont Baseball Association and was the public address announcer for Delmont baseball for over 30 years. He was chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, was a member of Agland Coop Board, and The Delmont School Board. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving as statewide president of the United Methodist Men.

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Adel of Armour, SD, sons, Mark (Sue) Adel of Ashland, NE, Greg (Kim) Adel of Blacksburg, VA, and Jeff (Wanda) Adel of Gettysburg, SD, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.