Oct. 3, 1930 - Oct. 15, 2020

Larry D. Martin of Rapid City died Oct. 15, 2020 at Hospice House in Rapid City. He was born Oct. 3, 1930 in Gettysburg, SD.

Larry graduated from high school in 1949 in Onida, SD. He married Cleo Grage on Dec. 21, 1955, in Rapid City. Larry entered college on the GI Bill following a brief enlistment in the Air Force and pursued a degree in art. He graduated from USD in Vermillion in 1962. His diploma took him to Lincoln, NE; Denver, CO; and Rapid City, where he became part owner in many local advertising agencies.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (Currier) Martin of Onida, and his wife, Cleo (Grage) Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Burg (Roger) of Kemmerer, WY; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held Oct. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery. Kirk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.