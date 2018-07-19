Larry D. Nagel, 76, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in Pembroke Cemetery, rural Hoven with military honors. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 19 at the church with visitation one-hour prior.

Larry David Nagel was born Jan. 23, 1942, in Gettysburg, SD to John and Rose (Brincks) Nagel. He grew up on his family farm in Potter County.

Larry attended a one room country school with his six siblings before going to town school at Gettysburg High School, graduating in 1960. He then enrolled at SDSU where he graduated in 1964. After graduation, he returned to the family farm north of Gettysburg and continued his lifelong farming career.

On June 24, 1970, Larry married a lovely farm girl, Mary Barbee, from Harrold, SD. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Kimberly, Brandon, and Kara.

Larry’s life revolved around farming. His wife described him as “Eating, Sleeping, and Breathing Farming” with the occasional aid of a Coca-Cola and a Snickers Bar. Along with farming, Larry was always known for his kidding around and keeping a straight face.

Fond memories of Larry include moving cattle and pigs with the old “Dodge Dude”, countless hours with the kids riding in the tractor or combine while he was planting and harvesting, and camping at the State Fair while forever on the look-out for “Bob”.

Larry always stayed active; as he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Potter County Farm Bureau, Hoven Cooperative Board of Directors, and the American Legion Ralph Leui Post, in which he served as Commander for a term. He served for 23 years in the National Guard Det 1 211th Engineer Company in Mobridge, beginning in 1965. He also served on the South Dakota Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and the South Dakota Wheat Incorporated. Larry worked with the Potter County 4-H Swine Committee and judged Grain exhibits at the Potter County Fair.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Nagel of Gettysburg; three children: Kimberly (John) Christensen of Lake Preston, Brandon (Kelli) Nagel of Gettysburg, Kara (Jedrey) Baumann of Fort Pierre; six grandchildren: Peyton Christensen, Olivia Christensen, Emma Christensen, Claire Baumann, Foster Baumann, and Kayden Cronin; three brothers: Herman (Becky) Nagel of Christmas, FL, Eugene (Stella) Nagel of Gettysburg, Jim (Roseanne) Nagel of Gettysburg; one sister, Irma (Tom) LeFaive of Pierre; one sister-in-law, Kathleen Nagel of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Arnie Nagel and Leonard Nagel.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)