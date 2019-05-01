Last call to register for town-wide rummage sale

The Chamber of Commerce town-wide rummage sale is gearing up to be another fun day in Gettysburg!

Folks have until noon on Monday, May 6 to register for a place on the map for the 13th annual event. The rummage sale will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

The sale is steadily growing and is advertised in surrounding communities, which draws shoppers to town from around the region for the annual event.

There is no fee to be part of the town-wide rummage sale. Those who register with the Chamber will be included on maps available at Chamber retail businesses. You have until noon on Monday, May 6 to get on the map.

To be included on the map, contact Molly McRoberts at 769-1180 or email molly@pottercountynews.com.