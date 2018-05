Thirteen new graduates were handed diplomas from GHS on Saturday afternoon at the school gym. Pictured are (back row, l to r) Joey Brown, Karen Smith, Phillip Vetter, Delanie Larson, Gage Weller, Loretta Simon. Middle row: Kori Hansen, Macy Goebel, Caleb Mangin, Nathanael Tanner. Front row: Jerra Trujillo, Jessica Siedschlag, and Hope Cordell. Congratulations to the GHS graduates of 2018!