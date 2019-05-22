Last class picture…

Twenty-five new graduates were handed diplomas from Gettysburg High School on Saturday afternoon at the school gym. Pictured are (back, l to r) Kolten Kirby, Peyton Drew, Shaylee In The Woods, Miriam Knoble, Shad Sharp, Shaelyn Schatz, Dawson Simon, Piper Jost, Preston Worth, Cameron Beetsch, Cody Brooks, Jenny Wheeler, Avery Dutt, Nadyne Eckstrom, Autumn Wieseler, Taylor Frost, Cole Nafziger. Front: Brody Genzler, Calen Decker, Allicia Head, Amber Flatt, Miya McCloud, Paige Worth, Bishop Meinke, Aaron Smith. Congratulations to the GHS graduates of 2019!