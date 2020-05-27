Last minute memories

Flowers were set on the stage, ready for the traditional rose ceremony as 15 GHS seniors took their final steps to become graduates on Saturday, May 23. However, the day wasn’t all sunshine and roses as this year’s event was far from traditional. The coronavirus pandemic, which closed school and moved classes online since mid March, limited the crowd size and moved graduation from the school gym outside to the football field. Before the commencement ceremony, photographer Madee Kusser waved from the stage as she captured one of the last class photos in Battler Country.