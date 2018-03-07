Laura Mosley

The funeral service for Laura M. Mosley, age 92 of Gettysburg, formerly of Lemmon, SD, was held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon. Pastor Ed Zimmerman officiated with burial in Greenhill Cemetery.

Laura May Trogstad was born May 14, 1925, to Hagbert C. and Gena E. (Texley) Trogstad in Adams County, ND. She graduated from Lemmon High School in 1942.

Laura married Robert W. Mosley on Dec. 17, 1944. In 1960 she began record keeping for Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon, retiring in 2013. She was also employed by the Bank of Lemmon and was a bookkeeper for the Ben Franklin Store. She moved to the Oahe Villa in Gettysburg, SD.

She was a member of Spencer Memorial Church in Lemmon, a past member of the Eastern Star, and the Guardian of Job’s Daughters.

Laura is survived by her daughter Donna (Dick) Hanson, Gettysburg, SD; son Vernon Mosley, Spearfish, SD; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister Gertie Wegner, Libby, MT; sister Lucille Miller, Medford, Ore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, her son Roger, brothers Curtis, Ernest, and Clifford, and sisters Agnes, and Hazel.

