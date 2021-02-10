Lebanon board has vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF LEBANON

The following office will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of the office of the elective officer:

Town Board Trustee:

Currently held by James McRoberts

1 – (3) Three Year Term

Circulation of Nominating petitions may begin on JANUARY 29TH, 2021 and petitions may be filed in the office of the Finance Officer – Town of Lebanon at 203 VAIL STREET, LEBANON SD by appointment and by calling (605) 765-4591. Petitions must be received no later than the 26th day of FEBRUARY 2021.

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer – Town of Lebanon

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $16.18.

-021121-021821