Lebanon board holds August meeting

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board Mmeeting

August 5, 2021.

Monthly Town board meeting was called to order at 8:00 p.m. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Tennant, and Trudo. Absent Simon. Also present were Linda McRoberts, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Minutes from the July 5, 2021 meeting were read. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Bills payable from the end of July and current bills received for the month of August were gone over. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Tennant, bills were approved for payment as follows.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (July) 3519.03, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 77.58, Kreuger’s Food Fair 320.50, Northwest Beverage Inc. 581.05, Jerome Beverage Inc. 218.20, Contraband LLC 124.72, Pepsi 204.45, Coca Cola 139.48, Dakota Tom’s 189.98, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 547.54, Watertown Whole Sale 84.03, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 25.22, DOR 394.73, Reuer Sanitation Inc. 72.00, Venture Communications 221.58, MDU 325.52, Mid Dakota Water 73.00.

Bills payable general account: Dakota Haus 200.00, Maintenance Wages (July) 232.65, Finance Officer Wages (July) 375.57, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Mid Dakota Water – Legion 78.00/Park 43.00, New Creations – Office Supplies 78.69, Potter Co. News – Subscription 45.00, Potter Co. News – Legals 50.32, Prairie Stop – Gas 47.47, Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply – Trimming Blade 9.99, Venture Communications 43.52, MDU 489.32.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 165.54.

Bar Business: Janice Oaks presented the monthly business report. With the heat and some wheat harvest going on around things have been a little quiet. The KC Hunting group has made their reservation for their annual trek this way for Pheasant Season. Bean bag tournament that was to be held on the 7th of August has been cancelled for now due to conflict with other area happenings and the extreme heat we have been experiencing with no sign of moisture in sight. Monthly Round Up Supper will be held on Friday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Again, not much to discuss with the drought conditions and continued heat. Not much going on but praying for rain and trying to stay out of the heat as much as possible. With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, meeting was adjourned at 8:27 p.m. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 8 p.m. Meeting will be held the instead of Sept. 6th which is Labor Day. Quick reminder to mark your calendar for our upcoming monthly meetings which will be held October 4th, November 8th, and December 6th.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese, Finance Officer

Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $28.57.

-081921