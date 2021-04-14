Lebanon changes vendor

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

April 5, 2021

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 7:02 p.m. Board members present were Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Steve Smith, Jenny Trudo, Hazel McRoberts, and Janice Oaks.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the March 8th and March 15th meetings were gone over. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by McRoberts, minutes were approved. Motion passed.

Reading of bills payable for the end of March and current bills for the month of April were presented. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Trudo, bills were approved as follows.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (March) 3482.48, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 54.00, Kreuger’s Food Fair 259.95, Dakota Tom’s 315.67, Pepsi 187.66, Coca Cola 209.00, Mobridge Candy & Supply 704.35, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1297.70, Johnson Bros. of SD 270.18, Jerome Beverage Inc. 192.50, Southern Glazer’s 120.61, Venture Communications 221.49, MDU 195.23, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 27.96, Reuer Sanitation 144.00, Mid Dakota Water 48.00, DOR 429.31.

Bills payable general account: Maintenance Wages (March) 420.76, Finance Officers Wages (March) 375.57, Mid Dakota Water Legion 63.00/Park 43.00, Venture Communications 43.52, MDU 827.09.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU -Sewer Lift 220.05.

Bar business: Janice Oaks reported on the business for the month of March. Upcoming events planned will be the Monthly Round Up Birthday Supper will be held on Friday, April 30th beginning around 7:30 p.m.

Old Business: Ron discussed the purchase of the new lawn mower that we received from Lamb’s. Ron gave the purchase papers to finance officer so she can send to the insurance co. to get it listed on the equipment listing of the town’s insurance.

Town talked about Summer Maintenance at the Park restrooms and the Tennis Court restrooms. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Tennant, the board agreed to hire Linda McRoberts as in the past since she does such a good job of it at $300.00 for the summer months. Motion passed.

Open discussion started on the options of vendors and what should be done. At times it was an interesting and opinionated discussion on BOTH sides of the discussion. On the official vote of which Vendor to go with for the duration of 1 year with the option to change at the end of that year the voting went as so: Trudo-Freidels, Lembke-Hub City, McRoberts-Freidels, Tennant-Hub City. With there being a tie board president Ron Simon had to break it and he voted Hub City. With a vote of 3-2 Hub City – Aberdeen SD will be the towns new vendor as of May 1, 2021. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Lembke/2nd by Trudo, meeting was adjourned at 9 p.m. Motion passed.

Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday May 3, 2021 at 8 p.m. Please note the change in the meeting time. Which is on the summer/fall rotation.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $32.90.

-041521