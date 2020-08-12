Lebanon town board adopts hazard mitigation plan

Unapproved Minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

August 3, 2020.

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Jim McRoberts at 8:24pm. Present were McRoberts, Simon, and Tennant. Absent were Lembke, and Trudo. Also present were Hazel McRoberts, Steve Smith, and Janice Oaks.

Unapproved minutes from the July 6, 2020 meeting were gone over. With the correction of one name, by a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Unapproved bills payable for the end of July and current bills for the month of August were gone over. By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Simon, bills were approved for payment. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (July) 3187.52, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 208.98, Kreuger’s Food Fair 433.93, Pepsi 215.67, Coca Cola 59.65, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1438.10, Contraband LLC 250.00, Jerome Beverage Inc. 210.70, Dakota Tom’s 222.45, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 693.11, Prairie Stop 224.39, Venture Communications 214.60, MDU 372.42, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 48.66, Dept. of Revenue 392.02.

Bills payable general account: Ron Simon-Diesel Fuel 75.00, Agtegra-Lebanon Branch (1/2 Repair to West end of Railroad Street) 3335.00, Summer Maintenance 300.00, Maintenance (July) 1496.37, Finance Officer (July) 319.40, Hoven Co-Op 60.67, Venture Communications 43.02, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, MDU 530.35.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU – Sewer Lift 268.04

Bar Business: Jan reported a good month was taken in at the bar in July and that the Bean Bag Tourney that was held was well attended and a fun time. The “facelift” on the interior has been started so if you have time stop in and look and let her know how you like it. Monthly Round-Up Supper will be held the last Friday in August on the 28th at 7:30 p.m.

New Business: Resolution to Adopt the Potter County Hazard Mitigation Plan was read. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Tennant, Resolution was adopted. Motion passed. Jim and Rachelle will sign the resolution and the original with a copy of the minutes will be sent to NECOG of Aberdeen.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Simon, meeting was adjourned at 9:51pm. Motion passed. Next month the meeting will be held on Tuesday the 8th of September due to Labor Day being the 7th. Meeting will be at 8 PM.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $25.70.

-081320