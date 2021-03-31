Lebanon town board discusses bar business

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board Meeting

February 8, 2021

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Ron Simon at 6:58 p.m. Board trustees present were Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, and Hazel McRoberts.

Reading of the unapproved minutes from the January 8, 2021 meeting were gone over. By a motion of McRoberts/2nd by Trudo minutes were accepted with one correction. Motion passed.

Unapproved bills payable for the end of January and current bills for the month of February are as follows. By a motion of Lembke/2nd by Tennant bills were approved. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Bar Wages (January) 3661.94, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 81.24, Kreuger’s Food Fair 287.36, Pepsi Cola 220.04, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 935.42, Coca Cola 314.23, Dakota Tom’s 168.35, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1074.20, Republic National Distributing Co. LLC 193.76, Jerome Beverage Inc. 239.80, Johnson Bros, of SD 471.44, Venture Communications 221.65, MDU 221.54, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 29.58, Mid Dakota Water 116.00, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, DOR 438.71.

Bills payable general account: Dakota Haus 435.27, Maintenance Wages (January) 318.93, Finance Officer (January) 375.57, Personal Concepts 47.45, Potter Co. News 146.05, Reuer Sanitation 72.00, Mid Dakota Water – Legion 141.00, Mid Dakota Water – Park 96.00, Schlachter Lumber Inc. 1676.48, Potter Co. Auditor 57.60, MDU 722.17, Venture Communications 43.52.

Bills payable sewer account: MDU 197.00.

Bar Business: Monthly Round Up will be held on the 26th at 7:30 p.m. By a motion of McRoberts/2nd by Lembke, the board had Jan give a token of their appreciation for all the players that make the fall dart league so successful. $12.50 per person was given again this year. Motion passed.

New Business: By a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke, finance officer was asked to purchase a large thermometer to place in the window at the legion. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Tennant/2”d by Trudo, meeting was adjourned at 8:04pm. Motion passed.

Next monthly board meeting will be held on March 8, 2021 at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon

Published once at the total approximate cost of $24.98.

-040121