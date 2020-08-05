Lebanon town board discusses bar remodeling project, street repairs

Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town Board meeting

July 6, 2020.

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President Jim McRoberts at 8:03 p.m. Present were board members Lembke, McRoberts, Simon, Tennant, and Trudo. Also present were Linda McRoberts, Steve Smith, and Janice McRoberts.

Unapproved minutes from the June 8, 2020 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Simon, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Unapproved bills payable for the end of June and current bills for the month of July were gone over. By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved as follows. Motion passed.

Bills payable liquor account: Wages (June) 3169.51, Lebanon Bar – Petty Cash 198.92, Kreuger’s Food Fair 292.08, Pepsi 207.28, Coca Cola 333.53, Dakota Tom’s 488.02, Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 1396.72, Nor thwest Beverage Inc. 720.75, Johnson Bros. 145.62, Jerome Beverage Inc. 296.05, Republic National Distributing Co. 298.00, Southern Glazer’s of SD 594.38, Contraband LLC 200.00, MDU 237.67, Venture Communications 213.94, Reuer Sanitation 144.00, Mid Dakota Water 149.00, Servall Uniform & Linen Supply 30.19, DOR -June Sales Tax 439.56.

Bills payable general account: Maintenance (June) 1379.63, Finance Officer (June) 319.40, SD Lottery -Annual Renewal Fee 100.00, Hoefert’s Implement – New Deck Mower 3700.00, True Value Hardware 19.99, Darrell Griese – Mower Delivery/Lagoon Maintenance 549.00, Venture Communications 19.85, MDU 901.75.

Bar Business: Jan reported that they are still abiding the guidelines set for the safe working area and the proper care of equipment with Covid 19 still being a threat. Bean Bag Tourney will be held on Saturday the 11th of July beginning around 1 p.m. Lebanon Booster Club will have concessions available and Terry Axsom will provide music all afternoon. Jan offered to defray the costs of up to 500.00 on the remodeling project at the bar and it was decided unanimously that the labor for the project will be done on a volunteer basis. The board thanked Jan for her generosity and by a motion of Tennant/2nd by Lembke the board approved to pay for the remaining balance of materials used. Motion passed.

New Business: Ron Simon presented the bill for the repairs done on W. Railroad street. After a discussion by the board by a motion of Simon/ 2nd by Trudo, it was decided to cost share the project and to pay for half of the statement at a cost to the town in the amount of $3335.00. Motion passed.

By a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, Linda McRoberts will again take care of the restroom facilities at the park and the tennis court for a one-time fee of $300.00. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Trudo/2nd by Tennant, meeting was adjourned at 9:23 p.m. Motion passed. Next monthly meeting will be held on Aug. 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer/Town of Lebanon.

Published once at the total approximate

cost of $30.37.

-080620